Report: WFT Settled $1.6M Sexual Misconduct Claim Against Dan Snyder in 2009

The Washington Football Team reportedly paid $1.6 million to a former team employee who accused owner Daniel Snyder of sexual misconduct on his private plane in 2009.

The Washington Post obtained a copy of the agreement, which says the woman made "certain accusations" about Snyder's conduct on a plane returning from the 2009 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The employee was later fired, though it was determined to be "for cause."

Snyder's business partners called the incident "a serious accusation of sexual misconduct" in a court filing Monday as part of a dispute among team owners.

Forty women have come forward this year saying sexual misconduct has been rampant in Washington's organization during Snyder's ownership. Allegations include Larry Michael, a former team broadcaster and executive, requesting outtakes from cheerleader video shoots in 2008 and 2010—allegedly at Snyder's behest.

The team hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to investigate its organizational conduct in July, and the NFL is currently overseeing Wilkinson's investigation. Snyder has denied allegations he knew of the conduct.

"While I was unaware of these allegations until they surfaced in the media, I take full responsibility for the culture of our organization," Snyder said in a statement.

"This self-serving and one-sided framing of a serious accusation of sexual misconduct against Mr. Snyder, which depicts the victim as someone who 'lied' and portrays the settlement solely as a payment 'to avoid negative publicity if the woman sued,' further confirms that Mr. Snyder or his agents are the source of the leaks of confidential information," the filing says.

Neither Snyder nor the woman has issued a comment on the allegations.