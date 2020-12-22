Figuring Out Next Move for Fiend, Bliss, Vintage Sheamus, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw had much to deliver upon following a brutal and fiery TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view. The December 21 edition could not just be like any other show. It needed to keep that spark growing, especially with all that the red brand has struggled with recently.

No one expects much from Raw week to week due to rushed booking, but there is always hope based on the talent involved. With the end of 2020 fast approaching, WWE needed to build toward the future.

Arguably that came about but not in full force. This week's show relied on its best talent while neglecting the underrated stars. No matter how many weeks go by, Raw impresses in the worst ways with how small it makes its roster feel.

Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt are clearly the stars of the show. Their angles define the business. The stars around them such as Sheamus and Randy Orton have elevated their game to match. However, that isn't enough for such a major product.

The women's division is stuck relying on too few stars, even after the return of Charlotte Flair, and the tag team division can barely be called a division given its lack of challengers.

WWE needs to step up, and this show only emphasized that.