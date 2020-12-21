WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 21December 22, 2020
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 21
Sunday's Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view gave fans a lot to talk about, including the apparent murder of Bray Wyatt by Randy Orton.
During their Firefly Inferno match, The Viper set The Fiend's entire body ablaze in the middle of the ring. It brought back memories of The Undertaker being burned in his casket but this time, we saw the body go up in flames.
We also saw Charlotte Flair return to help Asuka win the Women's Tag Team Championships and The Hurt Business defeated The New Day to become the new Raw tag team champions.
This week's Raw dealt with all of the fallout from Sunday's show while also setting up The Royal Rumble on January 26. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's episode.
Opening Segment/Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
Raw opened with Charlotte coming out to give her first promo since returning Sunday night to help Asuka win the Women's Tag Team Championships from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. She talked about being in the Thunderdome for the first time and walking in as champion. She said all a friend has to do is ask for her help and that is what Asuka did. She introduces The Empress of Tomorrow as her friend and partner.
Asuka bragged about being a double champion. Charlotte seemed like she was about to ask for a Raw women's title shot before Jax and Baszler interrupted them. After some trash-talking, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke came out. They said they want a women's tag title shot but Charlotte suggests the two teams face each other while she and Asuka watch. Apparently, The Queen has booking power because a ref showed up.
The match got going after the break. Rose and Baszler started for their teams. Surprisingly, Rose took down the MMA fighter a few times and cornered her for some shoulder thrusts. Brooke and Rose were brought in and the former bodybuilder took down The Irresistible Force with a headscissor takeover. Brooke and Rose took down both women with a double crossbody from the apron.
After another commercial break, Brooke hit Jax with a series of forearms. Baszler tagged in and took her down with a shot to the body. She worked over Brooke's leg. The Golden Goddess hit a few strikes and a suplex as she made a comeback. Brooke tagged in and hit a roundoff splash for a two-count. The match ended when Baszler got the submission win over Brooke.
Grade: C-
Analysis
The opening promos were clunky and poorly written, especially when it came to the weak insults delivered by Brooke and Rose.
The match that followed wasn't bad and actually exceeded expectations, but it still shouldn't have taken up the first three segments of the show.
Rose and Brooke looked better than they have in other recent bouts but still have some work to do when it comes to building chemistry and coming up with some good double-team spots. This would have been better in the middle of the show.
After such a strong PPV, WWE should have opened with somebody like McIntyre or Orton to capitalize on the attention their matches received.
Angel Garza vs. Drew Gulak
Angel Garza gave a quick interview backstage before heading out to face Drew Gulak. They locked up and Garza got the first few strikes before Gulak planted him with a side slam.
Garza tried to apply a submission but Gulak reversed it on him. The Latin Lothario broke free and hit a hip toss for a two-count. Gulak fired back with some punches but he ran into a boot to the face.
Garza nailed him with a superkick before hitting the Wing Clipper for the win.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This was a solid encounter but it was way too short to be anything special. These two looked like they could have put on a great show if they were given 10 minutes.
Garza finally being used on TV again is nice to see. He is still pursuing some mystery woman so we will have to wait and see if WWE follows up on it with anything interesting.