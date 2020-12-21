    Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene Dies at Age 58

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020

    Pro Football Hall of Fame outside linebacker Kevin Greene stands on the sidelines during warmups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Hall of Fame defensive end and linebacker Kevin Greene died Monday at the age of 58. 

    The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the news and shared a statement from Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker:

    "The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene. I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin's wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin's memory."

    Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II also released a statement offering condolences to the Greene family:

    Greene entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1985 and played 15 seasons for the Rams, Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

    He was a dominant defensive playmaker who registered 160 sacks in his career and led the league in that category in 1994 with Pittsburgh and 1996 with Carolina. In fact, he finished 10 of his 15 years in the NFL with double-digit sack totals as one of the best pass-rushers of his generation.

    Greene was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who also went into coaching following his career and was part of the staff that helped the Green Bay Packers win Super Bowl XLV.

    He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 and is survived by his wife and two children.

    Related

      Pro Bowl Fan Voting Results

      Mahomes and Russell Wilson received the most fan votes for the Pro Bowl. Full results right here ➡️

      Pro Bowl Fan Voting Results
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pro Bowl Fan Voting Results

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Winners and Losers of Week 15

      Our @BR_Gridiron staff reveals their picks ➡️

      Biggest Winners and Losers of Week 15
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Biggest Winners and Losers of Week 15

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Pats' Gilmore to Get Surgery

      Reigning DPOY Stephon Gilmore has partially torn quad but avoided structural damage to knee (Rapoport)

      Pats' Gilmore to Get Surgery
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats' Gilmore to Get Surgery

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Big Ben Not Retiring This Year

      Roethlisberger plans to be back in 2021 for his 18th season ‘barring a change of heart’ (Schefter)

      Big Ben Not Retiring This Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Big Ben Not Retiring This Year

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report