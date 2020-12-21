Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene Dies at Age 58

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Hall of Fame defensive end and linebacker Kevin Greene died Monday at the age of 58.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the news and shared a statement from Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker:

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene. I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin's wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin's memory."

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II also released a statement offering condolences to the Greene family:

Greene entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1985 and played 15 seasons for the Rams, Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

He was a dominant defensive playmaker who registered 160 sacks in his career and led the league in that category in 1994 with Pittsburgh and 1996 with Carolina. In fact, he finished 10 of his 15 years in the NFL with double-digit sack totals as one of the best pass-rushers of his generation.

Greene was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who also went into coaching following his career and was part of the staff that helped the Green Bay Packers win Super Bowl XLV.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 and is survived by his wife and two children.