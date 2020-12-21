Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty to Threats of Violence; Felony Drug Charges Dropped

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Malik Beasley pleaded guilty to a charge of making threats with violence on Monday.

Beasley's attorneys, Steven Haney and Ryan Pacyga, confirmed the plea to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and said prosecutors dropped a fifth-degree drug possession charge.

The Hennepin County (Minnesota) Attorney's Office announced in October it was charging Beasley. On September 26, police responded to a report of a man "pointing an assault rifle at a family." The family told authorities they had briefly stopped in front of Beasley's home before he approached their vehicle with a weapon and instructed them to leave the area:

According to Charania, Beasley will serve any punishment he receives upon the conclusion of the upcoming season, and his sentence will be a maximum of 120 days. The threats of violence charge will also be reduced to a misdemeanor should he fulfill the terms of his probation.

The most recent collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and National Basketball Players Association stipulates that a player is suspended for a minimum of 10 games when convicted of "a violent felony." That includes guilty pleas, so Beasley could be facing a suspension.

The Timberwolves acquired the 24-year-old midway through the 2019-20 season. He averaged 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14 games with Minnesota.

The two sides agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension in November.