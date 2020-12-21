    George Springer Rumors: Execs See Mets, Blue Jays as Top Contenders for OF

    File-This Oct 16, 2020, file photo shows Houston Astros George Springer reacts after scoring on a single by Jose Altuve against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game 6 of a baseball American League Championship Series in San Diego. Springer, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto were among just six free agents who received $18.9 million qualifying offers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from their former teams. Three right-handed pitchers also received the offers, Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer, the New York Mets’ Marcus Stroman, and San Francisco's Kevin Gausman. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
    The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are considered the top two contenders to sign free-agent outfielder George Springer, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

    "Executives believe this is a two-team race between the duo seen as the likely biggest spenders this winter," Passan added.

    Springer is one of the top prizes of the free-agent market this offseason after earning three All-Star selections and a World Series MVP with the Houston Astros. He hit .265 in 2020 with a .359 on-base percentage and 14 home runs in 51 appearances.

    The 31-year-old has been one of the top power hitters in baseball in recent seasons, producing a .515 slugging percentage with 109 home runs over the last four years.

    His production in the postseason has also been impressive, hitting 19 home runs in 63 appearances, including seven in 14 World Series games. 

    Adding his above-average outfield defense with 15 runs saved the last two years, per Fangraphs, Springer provides a lot of value to any team.

    This would represent a boost to either the Mets or Blue Jays, two teams looking to improve upon middling seasons in 2020.

    Toronto went 32-28 before being swept out of the wild-card round, but there is a lot of young talent led by Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. among others. The team has also been aggressive this offseason, re-signing Robbie Ray while becoming "significant players" for free agent D.J. LeMahieu, per Passan.

    The Mets have also been a team to watch this offseason following their sale to billionaire Steve Cohen. They signed catcher James McCann to a four-year deal and have been connected with other top free agents including Trevor Bauer.

    New York has gone four years without a playoff appearance and could use upgrades in all areas, although the team has spent years searching for a natural center fielder who can provide offense. Signing Springer would fill a significant hole going into 2021 and beyond.

