Final 2021 NBA Mock Draft Before the New Year

21. Toronto Raptors: Day'Ron Sharpe (North Carolina, C, Freshman)

With both new- and old-school traits for a big, Sharpe has stood out with his inside activity and passing. His role remains limited, but he's caught scouts' attention by averaging 16.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.8 blocks and 2.2 steals per 40 minutes.

22. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Christopher (Arizona State, SG, Freshman)

Scouts have compared Christopher to Jordan Clarkson for his one-on-one shot-creation, streak scoring and tough shot selection. He's been electric in transition and effective burying contested two-point jumpers, but his long-range shooting (6-of-26 3PT) and playmaking (eight total assists) are worth monitoring.

23. New York Knicks (via Mavericks): Marcus Bagley (Arizona State, SF, Freshman)

A calf injury halted Bagley's hot start, but he's expected back soon to continue building an NBA case around shooting and shot-making versatility for a 6'8" forward. He's limited elsewhere, but his effortless, convincing jumper may be persuasive enough to a team in the 20s.

24. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky, PF/C, Freshman)

Scouts have been talking about Jackson's athleticism and activity around the basket while acknowledging an obvious lack of polish. They'll want to see more offensive skill and defensive discipline as the season progresses, but there is interest in how his bounce and timing have translated to easy buckets, 15.4 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per 40 minutes.

25. Houston Rockets (via Heat): Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois, PG, Junior)

Scouts sound encouraged by Dosunmu's breakout and improved shooting mechanics. And while they're still hesitant to fully buy his scoring and playmaking seamlessly carrying over to the NBA, for a 6'5" guard averaging 22.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 38.3 percent from three, he's been too effective with his change of speed, footwork off the dribble, floaters and shot-making versatility to nitpick at athletic and decision-making concerns.

26. Denver Nuggets: Alperen Sengun (Besiktas, C, 2002)

At 18 years old, Sengun has emerged as the leading scorer of a Turkish BSL squad that features former NBA talent, draft picks and quality European pros. His game doesn't quite check the modern-day center box, but Sengun has been dominant inside 15 feet with his craftiness, footwork and touch.

27. Los Angeles Clippers: Terrence Clarke (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

Clarke's limited playmaking IQ and decision-making (21 turnovers, 13 assists) have been exposed playing out of position as an initiator at Kentucky. But for a 6'7" wing, he could still draw first-round interest in his driving, floater game and shooting potential.

28. Brooklyn Nets: Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky, C, Junior)

Averaging 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks, Bassey has bounced back from last year's leg injury to look spry and active around the basket. Scouts are still hoping for shooting improvement, but he's shown enough offensive skill and potential in rim protection to draw late-first-round looks.

29. Milwaukee Bucks: Cameron Thomas (LSU, SG, Freshman)

Averaging 21.6 points, Thomas has flashed the shot creation and shot-making that helped him become Oak Hill's all-time leading scorer. He isn't a playmaker, but Thomas' ability to generate offense and shoot could look appealing in the late 20s.

30. Los Angeles Lakers: Daishen Nix (G League Ignite, PG, 2002)

The first two Ignite scrimmages told us that Nix's playmaking and floor game are far ahead of his scoring and shooting. There should be interest in his ability to pass in transition, facilitate in the half court and run offense with 6'5" size at the point guard position.

