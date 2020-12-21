Marty Hurney Fired as Panthers GM Amid 4-10 Season; Search for New GM Begins

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday they have parted ways with general manager Marty Hurney.

"I think sometimes you just need a restart, a refresh," owner David Tepper said. "We did it last year on the coaching side. Maybe you could say it should have been done before on the GM side. Maybe it should have been. I'm sure people may say that, or otherwise, on both sides.

"I think it's just time, on both sides, to do that. It just seems like the right time to move forward."

This was Hurney's second stint as the team's general manager, initially serving the role from 2002-12 and then returning in 2017. He was hired on an interim basis the second time around before getting the full-time job in 2018.

Carolina has struggled on the field since going 11-5 in 2017, clinching three straight losing seasons including a 4-10 mark in 2020.

The Panthers have gone through significant turnover in the past year, including at head coach with Matt Rhule replacing Ron Rivera, who had spent seven seasons with the team.

Carolina also released long-time quarterback Cam Newton and signed Teddy Bridgewater, but it didn't lead to much on-field success.

Tepper is still hopeful about the roster, which he thinks "could easily have another four wins" this season.

The team will begin a search for a new general manager with Rhule and chief communications officer Steven Drummond also involved in the process.

It now makes six front-office vacancies in the NFL with the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Washington Football Team all searching for a new GM.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted Hurney remains "close" with Rivera and could work alongside him again in Washington. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also reported Hurney will be a candidate to take over the Washington Football Team.

Peter King of NBC Sports previously reported executives see the field of general manager candidates as "very impressive" this offseason, causing teams on the fence to make a move to land one of the top options available.