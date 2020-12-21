3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 15 Win

0 of 3

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Don't look now, but the Chicago Bears are back in the NFC playoff picture. After beating the Minnesota Vikings 33-27 on Sunday, Chicago has won two in a row and has pulled to 7-7 with a winnable Week 16 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars looming.

If the Bears can get to 8-7, they'll have a shot to provide a winning season against the Green Bay Packers in the season finale. Depending on how the Packers and the New Orleans Saints fare next week—the Packers have a one-game lead for the No. 1 seed over New Orleans and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker—Green Bay may be inclined to rest its starters for that game.

Yes, after experiencing a six-game losing streak in the middle of the season, Chicago can start dreaming about the postseason again. What's more, the Bears could be a tough out if they get there. That's the biggest takeaway after Sunday's pivotal win. Here's what else we learned about the Bears in Week 15.