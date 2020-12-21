3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 15 WinDecember 21, 2020
3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 15 Win
Don't look now, but the Chicago Bears are back in the NFC playoff picture. After beating the Minnesota Vikings 33-27 on Sunday, Chicago has won two in a row and has pulled to 7-7 with a winnable Week 16 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars looming.
If the Bears can get to 8-7, they'll have a shot to provide a winning season against the Green Bay Packers in the season finale. Depending on how the Packers and the New Orleans Saints fare next week—the Packers have a one-game lead for the No. 1 seed over New Orleans and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker—Green Bay may be inclined to rest its starters for that game.
Yes, after experiencing a six-game losing streak in the middle of the season, Chicago can start dreaming about the postseason again. What's more, the Bears could be a tough out if they get there. That's the biggest takeaway after Sunday's pivotal win. Here's what else we learned about the Bears in Week 15.
Mitchell Trubisky Is Playing Like a Franchise Quarterback Should
Mitchell Trubisky's resurgence has played a big role in Chicago's two-game winning stream, and the 2017 first-round pick was again good on Sunday. He finished with 202 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception while adding 34 yards on the ground.
Was Trubisky perfect against the Vikings? No. However, the Bears have tailored the offense to what Trubisky does best—operating in play-action and throwing on the run—since reinserting him as the starter, and Trubisky has shined.
"After getting benched and being able to go back in, this is just kind of some of the things I’ve been asking for. I feel like they are strengths of mine and also strengths of this offense," Trubisky said, per The Athletic's Adam Jahns.
Trubisky has looked and played like a different quarterback since taking over for Nick Foles—he has played like a franchise quarterback should. While a return of bad Trubisky could easily change the narrative, this version should make the Bears a formidable playoff opponent and will give Chicago a lot to ponder in the offseason.
The Ground Game Is Heating Up at the Right Time
While Trubisky has been better, the Bears cannot count on him to carry them into the postseason. Fortunately, they don't have to. Running back David Montgomery and the rushing attack are beginning to heat up just in time for the stretch run.
After racking up 157 scrimmage yards in last week's win over the Houston Texans, Montgomery was even better against Minnesota. He rumbled for 146 yards on the ground, added a 16-yard reception and found the end zone twice.
It wasn't all Montgomery, of course, as the offensive line opened up massive running lanes against Minnesota's defense. However, Montgomery made the most of his opportunities and is playing like an elite runner with the postseason on the near horizon.
If Chicago can continue running the ball as it has over the past couple of weeks, it will have a good shot at getting into the postseason. The Jacksonville Jaguars rank just 30th against the run, while Green Bay ranks 11th but also 21st in yards per carry allowed.
Chicago's Defense Isn't Perfect, but It's Good Enough
The Bears defense—ranked 14th overall and 10th in points allowed—isn't going to take Chicago to a Super Bowl. However, when the offense is clicking, the defense is more than good enough to beat quality opponents. While Minnesota did amass 407 yards of offense on Sunday, Chicago's bend-but-don't-break approach made the plays it needed to make.
Minnesota was just 4-of-11 on third-down attempts and was twice stopped on fourth down. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was picked off once and sacked three times while coming up without points on his final two drives.
The Vikings, for what it's worth, rank fifth in total offense this season. While Minnesota isn't the sort of high-end team that Chicago could face in the postseason, it does represent a quality test for Chicago's defense.
The defense passed that test on Sunday, and it should carry a fair bit of momentum into the final two games of the regular season.