NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Week 16 Wild-Card Hunt, Standings and Super Bowl Odds

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1, clinched AFC West)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2, clinched playoff berth)

3. Buffalo Bills (11-3, clinched AFC East)

4. Tennessee Titans (10-4)

Wild-Card Leaders

5. Cleveland Browns (10-4)

6. Indianapolis Colts (10-4)

7. Miami Dolphins (9-5)

In the Hunt

8. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

9. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)

The Steelers are likely going to clinch the AFC North title on Monday night. They just need to beat the struggling Bengals, then it would be guaranteed that the Browns can't catch them in the division.

Even though it's unlikely to be the AFC North champion, Cleveland remains in good position to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season. The Browns improved to 10-4 with a win over the Giants on Sunday night, and now, they'll face the 1-13 Jets on the road in Week 16 before wrapping up the regular season at home against the Steelers in Week 17.

Cleveland's 10 wins match its most since rejoining the NFL as an expansion team in 1999. (It went 10-6 during the 2007 season, yet still missed the playoffs.) But the Browns are now hungry for more.

"It's something that until I got into the league my rookie year that I didn't know how hard it was to win in the league," Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield said, according to Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. "It's something to be proud of, but the best part is that everybody in there is like, 'Yeah, 10 wins, but we're on to the next one.' Notch on the belt and move on. We're not done yet."

The Browns are one of three 10-4 teams in the AFC, as both the Titans and Colts, who are battling for the AFC South crown, have the same record. Whichever team doesn't win that division is in a good spot to still reach the postseason as a wild card.

In the battle for the No. 7 seed, the Dolphins currently hold that spot despite them and the Ravens both being 9-5, as they have a better conference record. Baltimore has a light schedule to finish the regular season (Week 16 vs. Giants, Week 17 at Bengals), so it puts the pressure on Miami to win its final two games (Week 16 at Raiders, Week 17 at Bills).

Las Vegas is still alive in the wild-card race, but it would need a good bit of help to get into the playoffs at this point. The Raiders have lost four of their past five games to fall to 7-7, putting them in a precarious position.

The Patriots (6-8) lost to the Dolphins on Sunday and the Broncos (5-9) lost to the Bills on Saturday, which eliminated both teams from playoff contention.