NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Week 16 Wild-Card Hunt, Standings and Super Bowl Odds
There's been a changing of the guard in the AFC East in 2020. And not only because the Buffalo Bills are the division champions for the first time since 1995.
It's also the end of an era for the New England Patriots, who were eliminated from playoff contention with a 22-12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Pats had won the AFC East title the previous 11 seasons and 17 of the previous 19 seasons.
However, New England is now 6-8, so it no longer has a chance to even earn an AFC wild-card berth. Meanwhile, the Bills (11-3) are heading to the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, while the Miami Dolphins (9-5) are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC, which is the third and final wild-card spot.
The NFL playoff picture isn't completely set, though. Week 15 will wrap up with Monday night's matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, then there will be some pivotal games over the final two weeks of the regular season.
Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds for every team still in the mix, followed by a breakdown of the playoff picture in both the AFC and NFC.
Super Bowl Odds
Kansas City Chiefs +175 (bet $100 to win $175)
Green Bay Packers +550
New Orleans Saints +850
Buffalo Bills +1100
Seattle Seahawks +1200
Los Angeles Rams +1400
Pittsburgh Steelers +1400
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1400
Baltimore Ravens +1600
Tennessee Titans +2500
Indianapolis Colts +2800
Cleveland Browns +3300
Arizona Cardinals +5000
Washington Football Team +7000
Miami Dolphins +8000
Chicago Bears +15000
New York Giants +17500
Philadelphia Eagles +17500
Dallas Cowboys +22500
Minnesota Vikings +22500
Las Vegas Raiders +50000
Odds obtained via DraftKings
AFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1, clinched AFC West)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2, clinched playoff berth)
3. Buffalo Bills (11-3, clinched AFC East)
4. Tennessee Titans (10-4)
Wild-Card Leaders
5. Cleveland Browns (10-4)
6. Indianapolis Colts (10-4)
7. Miami Dolphins (9-5)
In the Hunt
8. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
9. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
The Steelers are likely going to clinch the AFC North title on Monday night. They just need to beat the struggling Bengals, then it would be guaranteed that the Browns can't catch them in the division.
Even though it's unlikely to be the AFC North champion, Cleveland remains in good position to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season. The Browns improved to 10-4 with a win over the Giants on Sunday night, and now, they'll face the 1-13 Jets on the road in Week 16 before wrapping up the regular season at home against the Steelers in Week 17.
Cleveland's 10 wins match its most since rejoining the NFL as an expansion team in 1999. (It went 10-6 during the 2007 season, yet still missed the playoffs.) But the Browns are now hungry for more.
"It's something that until I got into the league my rookie year that I didn't know how hard it was to win in the league," Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield said, according to Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. "It's something to be proud of, but the best part is that everybody in there is like, 'Yeah, 10 wins, but we're on to the next one.' Notch on the belt and move on. We're not done yet."
The Browns are one of three 10-4 teams in the AFC, as both the Titans and Colts, who are battling for the AFC South crown, have the same record. Whichever team doesn't win that division is in a good spot to still reach the postseason as a wild card.
In the battle for the No. 7 seed, the Dolphins currently hold that spot despite them and the Ravens both being 9-5, as they have a better conference record. Baltimore has a light schedule to finish the regular season (Week 16 vs. Giants, Week 17 at Bengals), so it puts the pressure on Miami to win its final two games (Week 16 at Raiders, Week 17 at Bills).
Las Vegas is still alive in the wild-card race, but it would need a good bit of help to get into the playoffs at this point. The Raiders have lost four of their past five games to fall to 7-7, putting them in a precarious position.
The Patriots (6-8) lost to the Dolphins on Sunday and the Broncos (5-9) lost to the Bills on Saturday, which eliminated both teams from playoff contention.
NFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Green Bay Packers (11-3, clinched NFC North)
2. New Orleans Saints (10-4, clinched playoff berth)
3. Seattle Seahawks (10-4, clinched playoff berth)
4. Washington Football Team (6-8)
Wild-Card Leaders
5. Los Angeles Rams (9-5)
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5)
7. Arizona Cardinals (8-6)
In the Hunt
8. Chicago Bears (7-7)
9. Minnesota Vikings (6-8)
The Dallas Cowboys (5-9), New York Giants (5-9) and Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) are all alive in the NFC East race.
Only one division in the NFL has four teams that are still alive in the battle for its crown—the NFC East.
Even though Washington lost to Seattle on Sunday to fall to 6-8, it remains in first place in the division. That's because New York fell to 5-9 with a loss to Cleveland, dropping it to third. Dallas is also 5-9 after its win over San Francisco, while Philadelphia is 4-9-1 after losing to Arizona.
The Cowboys may be only one game behind Washington, but it's actually like it's two games, because Washington swept the season series between the two teams and owns the tiebreaker. However, the Giants swept their series with Washington and would just need to draw even to move into first place.
Washington may have had its four-game winning streak snapped by Seattle, but it has a pair of games against winnable opponents to end the regular season (Week 16 vs. Carolina, Week 17 at Philadelphia).
The Seahawks not only clinched a playoff berth with their win, but they moved back into first place in the NFC West. The Rams suffered a shocking loss to the previously winless Jets, which moved them down to the No. 5 seed as the current top wild card in the NFC.
The Cardinals maintained their position as the No. 7 seed with their win over the Eagles on Sunday, but the Bears and Vikings remain alive in the wild-card race. Things are getting tougher for Minnesota, which is two games back of Arizona, but Chicago is only one game back after notching its second straight win.
It's been an impressive bounce back for the Bears, who had lost six in a row before their Week 14 win over the Texans.
"There's really good camaraderie right now, just an intensity and a focus that I like to see, and we're in a good spot," Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said, according to Dave Campbell of the Associated Press. "We've just got to keep it going."
However, if the Cardinals win out, that may not matter. Arizona can secure its spot in the playoffs with wins in each of its final two games (Week 16 vs. 49ers, Week 17 at Rams), and by doing so, it could potentially block Chicago and Minnesota from reaching the postseason.
On Sunday, the Lions (5-9) lost to the Titans, and the 49ers (5-9) lost to the Cowboys, eliminating both teams from playoff contention.
