Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb Lead Browns Past Giants; 1st 10-Win Season Since 2007

The playoffs are in sight for the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland, which hasn't made the postseason since the 2002 campaign, defeated the New York Giants 20-6 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Baker Mayfield led the way for the victors, who are now 10-4 following their fifth win in the last six games and ahead of the 9-5 Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins for the final two AFC playoff spots.

New York has now lost two in a row and is one game behind the Washington Football Team in the NFC East at 5-9.

Notable Player Stats

Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE: 27-of-32 for 297 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE: 15 carries for 50 yards, 1 TD; 2 catches for 16 yards

Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE: 7 catches for 61 yards, 1 TD

Austin Hooper, TE, CLE: 5 catches for 41 yards, 1 TD

Colt McCoy, QB, NYG: 19-of-31 for 221 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

Baker Mayfield Thrives as Browns Bounce Back

Sometimes the best thing for a team following an emotionally draining loss is to get back on the field as soon as possible.

The Browns had a short week following Monday's 47-42 loss to the Ravens that came down to the final play, which made Sunday's contest all the more important since they no longer had a cushion in the playoff race.

They wasted little time putting that performance in the rearview mirror when Mayfield found Austin Hooper and Jarvis Landry for touchdowns to cap off long drives of 75 yards and 95 yards, respectively.

The Mayfield who struggled with his decision-making and fitting passes through tight windows all of last season and in the early portion of this season was nowhere to be found. He had no trouble sitting in the pocket and picking apart a New York defense that had to respect the rushing attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and looked like a playoff quarterback throughout the game.

Everything was effective and methodical for the Browns even into the second half, as Mayfield dished passes out to Landry, Hooper, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones like a point guard getting all his teammates involved.

The rushing attack didn't even need to carry the team like it has for much of the campaign, although Chubb made sure it got involved with a touchdown run in the fourth quarter that opened up a seemingly insurmountable lead as the offense finished yet another 95-yard drive in the end zone.

The offense didn't need to light up the scoreboard with the defense setting the tone on the other side, but it looked unstoppable for stretches as it marched down the field with ruthless consistency and gradually pulled away from New York.

Giants Offense Goes Missing to Cap Off Turbulent Week

To call the week leading up to Sunday's game turbulent for the Giants would be an understatement.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19, which meant tight ends coach and former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was tasked with calling plays. Outside linebacker coach Bret Bielema left to become the head coach of Illinois, and cornerback James Bradberry was ruled out for the game.

What's more, quarterback Daniel Jones was ruled out, leaving the offense in the hands of Colt McCoy.

That offense did a nice job getting into scoring position with McCoy leading the way, but it was unable to capitalize on its early opportunities. The Giants turned it over on downs twice in the first half alone when it attempted a trick play out of a field-goal formation the first time and got stuffed on a run inside Cleveland's 10-yard line the second time.

New York found the red zone three times before halftime just to come away with three total points.

Things did not get better in the second half as the home team stalled in Browns territory in its only possession of the third quarter and didn't have nearly enough firepower to mount a comeback down the stretch.

The Giants are still in the thick of the NFC East race, but they looked nothing like a playoff team in a pressure-packed situation Sunday.

What's Next?

Both teams are on the road in Week 16 when the Browns face the New York Jets and the Giants play the Ravens.