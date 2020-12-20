Sam Darnold, Jets Upset Jared Goff, Rams; Jaguars Take Lead for No. 1 Draft Pick

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

And just like that, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the lead in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes.

Jacksonville is in position to land the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft following Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets' 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

New York's win was arguably the most shocking development of the entire NFL season, as it is now 1-13 and stunned a Rams team that entered the game 9-4.

Sam Darnold, who surely has no interest in tanking so the franchise can draft his presumed replacement in the Clemson quarterback, led the way for the Jets and went 22-of-31 for 207 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. Frank Gore also ran for a score, while the New York defense held the Rams to three points in the first half and held on for the win.

The Jets seemed to be cruising to a straightforward victory when Gore's touchdown put them ahead 20-3 in the third quarter, but Los Angeles came flying back with touchdown catches from Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee in the second half.

Los Angeles had a chance to win in the final minutes, but New York forced a turnover on downs and leaned on Gore to run out the rest of the clock.

That the Jets came through on the defensive side at the end of the game was notable since they were in position to get their first win of the season in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders before they gave up a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with five seconds remaining to fall behind and lose.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New York fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams in the aftermath after he called a heavy blitz in that situation.

The Jets finish with the 9-4 Cleveland Browns and 6-8 New England Patriots, while the Jaguars finish with the 7-7 Chicago Bears and 10-4 Indianapolis Colts.

Lawrence is the assumed prize for whichever team finishes with the No. 1 pick, although they could each draft a quarterback with the first two selections. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Jacksonville to select Ohio State's Justin Fields in a November mock draft, and the Buckeyes signal-caller could be waiting for whichever team has the No. 2 pick.

That may be the Jets following Sunday's results.