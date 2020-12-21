NFL Week 15 Leaves Final Playoff Spots in Wild Disarray

9 of 10

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Current standings

1. Chiefs (13-1)

2. Steelers (11-2)

3. Bills (11-3)

4. Titans (10-4)

5. Browns (10-4)

6. Colts (10-4)

7. Dolphins (9-5)

-----

8. Ravens (9-5)

9. Raiders (7-7)

Predictions

1. Chiefs (14-2)

We'll suppose that after locking up a first-round bye with a home victory over the Falcons and a Colts win over Pittsburgh in Week 16, the Chiefs sit back and relax against the Chargers in Week 17.

2. Bills (13-3)

The Bills land a No. 2 seed or higher for the first time since 1993, and yet it's the first season in which that seed doesn't get a first-round bye. They host a playoff game for the first time since 1994, and yet there will be no fans present to enjoy it. Tough luck. Anyway, even if they do stumble against the Dolphins or New England Patriots in the next two weeks, they're locked in as at least a No. 4 seed.

3. Colts (12-4)

The key here is I have the Colts beating the tiring Steelers on short rest in Pittsburgh in Week 16 and the Titans falling in Green Bay, which would then require Indy to merely defeat the Jaguars in Week 17 to lock up the AFC South and possibly even jump ahead of the Steelers and Bills.

4. Steelers (12-4)

The division is basically theirs now, and you wonder if they might try to preserve some gas after beating the Bengals on Monday night. I have them losing to the Colts and Bengals to close out the year.

5. Browns (12-4)

There's no reason they shouldn't pound the Jets, and we'll side with them in a fairly meaningless Week 17 meeting with Pittsburgh, setting up an awesome wild-card rematch.

6. Titans (11-5)

They could certainly beat the Packers in Week 16, but that's a much tougher road matchup than Indy's meeting with the Steelers. It's a huge game for Green Bay at home. If they indeed lose there and the Colts win, the Titans almost certainly settle for a wild-card spot regardless of what happens against Houston in Week 17.

7. Ravens (11-5)

Baltimore appears to be rallying just in time, and it has much easier matchups than Miami in each of the next two weeks. I expect the Ravens to take care of the Giants and Bengals, and I don't think the Dolphins are beating both the Raiders and Bills on the road.

-----

8. Dolphins (10-6)

I'm just not sure this team is ready for prime time with such a tough final stretch.

9. Raiders (8-8)

Even if they get to 9-7, they won't get enough help.