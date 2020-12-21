Predictions for AEW Dynamite and WWE Raw, SmackDown After TLC PPV

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of a TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs event in which WWE wrapped up its pay-per-view in stunning fashion, with a show full of superb in-ring action and jaw-dropping storyline developments, the company heads into the holiday week looking to extend rivalries and present new ones.

Over on AEW Dynamite, the company celebrates the holidays with a gift for one of the top young teams in wrestling as Top Flight sets foot in the same ring with former world champion and future Hall of Famer Chris Jericho, who teams with MJF for the big tag team encounter.

Who emerges from that match victoriously, what can fans expect from the competition and how will all of it set up the future of each promotion as 2020 nears its end?

Find out with these predictions for the week in wrasslin' TV to come.