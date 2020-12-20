    Seahawks' Jamal Adams on 1st Career Playoff Appearance: 'I'm Not Used to This'

    Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams in action against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    Welcome to your first NFL playoffs, Jamal Adams.

    The Seattle Seahawks safety could not contain his excitement following Sunday's 20-15 victory over the Washington Football Team, which clinched a postseason spot for the NFC West squad. It was the first time he clinched a playoff spot as well after spending the first three years of his career on the New York Jets.

    "That's a hell of a feeling, man," he said. "I'm sorry; I'm not used to this."

    It wasn't always easy for Seattle even though it jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the third quarter. Washington scored two touchdowns in the final quarter and had the ball with the opportunity to win in the closing minutes, but the Seahawks defense came through with a key stop.

    Adams finished with nine tackles and a sack while doing a little bit of everything on the defensive side like he so often does.

    Seattle acquired Adams from the Jets via trade prior to the season, and he has helped stabilize the back end of the defense with his ability to stuff the run, rush the passer and keep up with receivers over the middle of the field.

    The two-time Pro Bowler entered play with 63 tackles, a career-best 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble and will now have an opportunity to rack up playoff stats for the first time in his career.

    The question now is whether his Seahawks will host a game as NFC West champions.

    They improved to 10-4 with the win and are a half-game ahead of the 9-4 Los Angeles Rams. The two sides play each other in Week 16, and Seattle will be seeking revenge after dropping the first matchup earlier this season.

    Adams can at least take solace knowing he is going to the playoffs for the first time, win or lose.

