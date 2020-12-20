Week 16 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

0 of 5

Don't lose track of the players who helped you reach the playoffs, but keep an eye open for late bloomers who can help your squad win a title.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts has emerged as a fantasy football gem over the last two weeks. In his debut as a starter, he threw for 167 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 106 yards. On Sunday, the rookie quarterback accounted for four touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals. He'll likely appear on most rosters going into Week 16 matchups.

Among the less obvious pick-up options, we'll take a look at two running back handcuffs who can cover the RB2 and flex spots if you have a player whose status remains unclear through next week. Managers can also acquire one of a few wide receivers on a hot streak.

Check out 10 players who could provide a push for your playoff squad. All the selections below are rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.