NFL Playoffs 2020-21: Updated Standings, Bracket Picture and Scenarios

John Bazemore/Associated Press

On the day Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs, the New England Patriots suffered a loss in Week 15 that officially eliminated them.

Brady propelled a 17-point comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons to seal Tampa's spot in the postseason. His former team, however, lost to the Miami Dolphins, dropped to 6-8 and won't be in the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

Along with the Bucs, the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks also locked in a playoff berth this weekend.

We've updated the NFL standings, laid out the current bracket and highlighted some clinching scenarios for next Sunday.