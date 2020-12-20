NFL Playoffs 2020-21: Updated Standings, Bracket Picture and Scenarios

NFL Playoffs 2020-21: Updated Standings, Bracket Picture and ScenariosDecember 21, 2020
On the day Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs, the New England Patriots suffered a loss in Week 15 that officially eliminated them.
Brady propelled a 17-point comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons to seal Tampa's spot in the postseason. His former team, however, lost to the Miami Dolphins, dropped to 6-8 and won't be in the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
Along with the Bucs, the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks also locked in a playoff berth this weekend.
We've updated the NFL standings, laid out the current bracket and highlighted some clinching scenarios for next Sunday.
Updated AFC Standings
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: 11-3 (clinched division)
Miami Dolphins: 9-5
New England Patriots: 6-8
New York Jets: 1-13
AFC North
Pittsburgh Steelers: 11-2
Cleveland Browns: 9-4
Baltimore Ravens: 9-5
Cincinnati Bengals: 2-10-1
AFC South
Tennessee Titans: 10-4
Indianapolis Colts: 10-4
Houston Texans: 4-10
Jacksonville Jaguars: 1-13
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs: 13-1 (clinched division)
Las Vegas Raiders: 7-7
Denver Broncos: 5-9
Los Angeles Chargers: 5-9
Updated NFC Standings
NFC East
Washington: 6-8
New York Giants: 5-8
Dallas Cowboys: 5-9
Philadelphia Eagles: 4-9-1
NFC North
Green Bay Packers: 11-3 (clinched division)
Chicago Bears: 7-7
Minnesota Vikings: 6-8
Detroit Lions: 5-9
NFC South
New Orleans Saints: 10-4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 9-5
Atlanta Falcons: 4-10
Carolina Panthers: 4-10
NFC West
Seattle Seahawks: 10-4
Los Angeles Rams: 9-5
Arizona Cardinals: 8-6
San Francisco 49ers: 5-9
Current AFC Bracket, Playoff Picture
Current AFC Bracket
No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (bye)
No. 7 Miami Dolphins at No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 6 Cleveland Browns at No. 3 Buffalo Bills
No. 5 Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 Tennessee Titans
AFC Playoff Picture
If the season ended today, the Chiefs would own home-field advantage. That's particularly valuable because, in 2020, only the best regular-season record has a first-round bye.
While the 11-2 Steelers are second and ahead of the 11-3 Bills, Pittsburgh doesn't hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. The final division leader is the 10-4 Titans, who has the tiebreaker on the 10-4 Colts because of a better record against AFC South teams.
In the wild-card picture, Indianapolis in front of Cleveland because of an earlier win in Week 15. However, the Browns have the head-to-head victory and can Indianapolis with a victory over the Giants on Sunday night.
The final playoff spot is down to the 9-5 Dolphins, 9-5 Ravens and 8-6 Raiders. Miami owns the edge on Baltimore thanks to a better record against AFC opponents.
Las Vegas hosts Miami in Week 16.
Current NFC Bracket, Playoff Picture
Current NFC Bracket
No. 1 Green Bay Packers (bye)
No. 7 Arizona Cardinals at No. 2 New Orleans Saints
No. 6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks
No. 5 Los Angeles Rams at No. 4 Washington
NFC Playoff Picture
Though it wasn't pretty, the Packers held off the Panthers and took control of the NFC. Green Bay holds the tiebreaker on the Saints and Seahawks, who trail by one game.
New Orleans is above Seattle because of a superior record against NFC teams. Since the NFL removed a first-round bye, though, the difference between No. 2 and 3 is less meaningful. Both the Saints and Seahawks would play a first-round game.
Washington currently leads the NFC East but cannot rise higher than fourth in playoff seeding.
Los Angeles dipped into the wild-card standings after losing to the once-winless Jets. Still, the Rams are fifth thanks to a head-to-head victory over the Bucs. Both are ahead of 8-6 Arizona and hold a two-game edge on 7-7 Chicago.
While the Giants, Cowboys and Eagles aren't eliminated, they're only alive in the NFC East race.
Playoff Scenarios
Week 16 AFC Scenarios
Chiefs: Clinch No. 1 seed with WIN
Steelers: Clinch AFC North with WIN or Cleveland LOSS*
Titans and Colts: Clinch playoff berth with WIN
* - pending Week 15 results
Week 16 NFC Scenarios
Packers: Clinch No. 1 seed with WIN
Seahawks: Clinch NFC West with WIN over Rams
Washington: Clinch No. 4 seed with WIN and Giants LOSS and Cowboys LOSS