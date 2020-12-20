    Florida TE Kyle Pitts Declares for 2021 NFL Draft After Opting Out of Bowl Game

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020
    Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Florida tight end Kyle Pitts announced Sunday that he has declared for the 2021 NFL draft and will not participate in his team's bowl game.

    Pitts had been dealing with an injury that kept him out of his team's loss to LSU in Week 15, but he returned for Saturday's SEC Championship Game and came through with seven catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in the 52-46 loss to Alabama.

    The junior had 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games this season.

    The Florida coaching staff was impressed by Pitts' performance this season, including tight ends coach Tim Brewster:

    "He's worked his tail off to put himself in the position he's in," head coach Dan Mullen said after Saturday's loss. "He's a great young guy to be able to even play today and then come out and have a huge game."

    The Gators had a chance to reach the College Football Playoff with a win over Alabama but will now await an announcement of their bowl Sunday.

    Pitts, meanwhile, is headed to the next level, and he is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft.

    Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN rated the tight end as the No. 7 overall player in the class thanks to Pitts' 6'6", 239-pound frame and soft hands as a receiver.

    After no tight ends went in Round 1 last year, Pitts could be a top-10 selection in April.

