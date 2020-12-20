Aaron Rodgers: 'I Have a Sour Taste in My Mouth' After Packers' Win vs. Panthers

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Most NFL teams would be happy with an ugly win, but Aaron Rodgers expects more from the Green Bay Packers.

The MVP candidate described his disgust in the team's performance after a 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night (via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com):

"This is one of those disappointing wins the way that we played in the second half. So I have a sour taste in my mouth how we played in the second half. We've got to back to the drawing board. That kind of football is not going to beat a lot of teams. We won the game, we're 11-3. It's been a successful season so far, but we've got plans about making a run, and the way we played on offense, we're not going to beat anybody in the playoffs."

Green Bay had a 21-3 halftime lead but only managed a field goal in the second half while Rodgers finished with a season-low 143 passing yards.

It was still enough for a fourth straight Packers win, keeping them in first place in the NFC, but the Packers have high aspirations after falling a game short of the Super Bowl a year ago.