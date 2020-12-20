    Aaron Rodgers: 'I Have a Sour Taste in My Mouth' After Packers' Win vs. Panthers

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020

    Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    Most NFL teams would be happy with an ugly win, but Aaron Rodgers expects more from the Green Bay Packers.

    The MVP candidate described his disgust in the team's performance after a 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night (via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com):

    "This is one of those disappointing wins the way that we played in the second half. So I have a sour taste in my mouth how we played in the second half. We've got to back to the drawing board. That kind of football is not going to beat a lot of teams. We won the game, we're 11-3. It's been a successful season so far, but we've got plans about making a run, and the way we played on offense, we're not going to beat anybody in the playoffs."

    Green Bay had a 21-3 halftime lead but only managed a field goal in the second half while Rodgers finished with a season-low 143 passing yards.

    It was still enough for a fourth straight Packers win, keeping them in first place in the NFC, but the Packers have high aspirations after falling a game short of the Super Bowl a year ago.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL Playoff Picture and Pre-Week 15 Odds

      NFL Playoff Picture and Pre-Week 15 Odds
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      NFL Playoff Picture and Pre-Week 15 Odds

      Keegan Pope
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers: 'I Have a Sour Taste in My Mouth' After Packers' Win vs. Panthers

      Rodgers: 'I Have a Sour Taste in My Mouth' After Packers' Win vs. Panthers
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Rodgers: 'I Have a Sour Taste in My Mouth' After Packers' Win vs. Panthers

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers: We Won't Win in Playoffs the Way We Played Tonight

      Rodgers: We Won't Win in Playoffs the Way We Played Tonight
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Rodgers: We Won't Win in Playoffs the Way We Played Tonight

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Packers Beat Panthers Behind Aaron Jones' 145 Rushing Yards

      Packers Beat Panthers Behind Aaron Jones' 145 Rushing Yards
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Packers Beat Panthers Behind Aaron Jones' 145 Rushing Yards

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report