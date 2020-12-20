Mr. Olympia 2020 Results: Winner, Highlights, Prize Money and Twitter Reaction

Oded Balilty/Associated Press

The biggest surprise at Mr. Olympia 2020 may not be who won the famed bodybuilding competition, but who didn't.

For the second consecutive year a new champion has emerged with Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay capturing the title and denying Phil Heath a record-breaking eighth victory.

Last year's winner, Brandon Curry, was named runner-up while Heath finished third. Rounding out the top five were Hadi Choopan and William Bonac, respectively.

A long-time fan favorite, Big Ramy finished second in 2017, then missed last year's competition with a shoulder injury. The field in 2019 was significantly diminished as Heath, Ramy and Shawn Rhoden all missed the event for various reasons leading to Curry's win. A second-place finish on Saturday vindicated the reigning champion as someone who deserved to be named among the sport's top athletes despite his inability to repeat.

Heath's third-place finish is a stunner.

The 41-year-old won seven straight Mr. Olympia titles from 2011 to 2017 before Rhoden dethroned him in 2018. After taking last year off, it appeared 2020 would be the moment for Heath to claim his eighth victory. Instead he finished one spot lower than he did his last time out.

Instead it's Big Ramy, 36, claiming the $400,000 first-place prize and a title known world-wide as an elite competitor.