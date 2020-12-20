    Brandun Lee Remains Undefeated with Third-Round TKO over Dakota Linger

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 20, 2020

    FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2019, file photo, Manny Pacquiao, center right, fights Adrien Broner in a WBA welterweight title boxing match in Las Vegas. A spokesman for Pacquiao says the famed fighter's Los Angeles home was robbed at about the time he was in the ring with rival Adrien Broner in Las Vegas. Spokesman Mike Quinn confirmed the burglary to NBC News. Los Angeles police said a burglary was reported about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. in the Larchmont neighborhood. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Brandun Lee continued his run of dominance with a third-round technical knockout over Dakota Linger on Saturday in a pay-per-view bout on Showtime. 

    Lee (21-0, 19 KOs), a 21-year-old native of La Quinta, California, hasn't had a fight go to a judges' decision since 2018, and Linger (12-5-2, 8 KOs) found out why rather quickly as the welterweights faced off at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. 

    Linger found himself backed into a corner early in the first round as Lee punished him with a flurry of combinations that had the 26-year-old stumbling around the ring. 

    With 1:43 left in the third round of a scheduled 10, it became clear that Linger was struggling to defend himself, and the referee was forced to step in and call the fight for Lee. All three judges had scored the bout 20-18 in favor of Lee to that point, per BoxRec

    It's Lee's fourth victory in 2020 and his first since knocking out Jimmy Williams in early October.   

