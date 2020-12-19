    LaMelo Ball Struggles from Floor in 4-Point Effort as Magic Beat Hornets 120-117

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 20, 2020

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball plays against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Charlotte, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    Chris Carlson/Associated Press

    In LaMelo Ball's final preseason performance, the rookie looked a lot like, well, a rookie. 

    He forced a few shots, hesitated on a couple of field goals he could've taken and committed some unforced errors in the Charlotte Hornets' 120-117 loss to the Orlando Magic

    Then again, Ball also made the type of plays few point guards have the vision to attempt. Take the good with the bad and the No. 3 overall pick of last month's draft is still a must-watch product. Look no further than two of the jaw-dropping assists he dished out.

    The first, an over-the-head dime off the dribble to Cody Zeller at the top of the arc completely fooled the defense and left Zeller all alone to take as much time as he needed. 

    The second, a bounce-pass in transition to Malik Monk for an uncontested layup, was thrown to a spot where only Ball's teammate could pick it up. That's vision and skill that can't exactly be taught. 

    Yet Ball still has plenty of skills to develop. 

    In 24 minutes off the bench on Saturday, Ball scored just four points with four assists, four rebounds and four turnovers. The guard went 1-for-10 from the field with three misses from behind the arc and finished the night as a minus-one on the floor. 

    The rookie has already proven he can score in flashes this preseason with games of 12 points and 18 points in two previous exhibitions. But he was also shown up on defense a bit Saturday by Orlando rookie guard Cole Anthony. 

    Hornets coach James Borrego is likely to keep Ball playing off the bench to begin the season, but that role could expand depending on how quickly the guard's game develops. Saturday showed that could be later than sooner. 

