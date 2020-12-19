    Jake Paul: Conor McGregor $50M Fight Offer Being Discussed with Notorious' Team

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020

    Conor McGregor arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    Jake Paul is doing all that he can to entice Conor McGregor to a fight.

    Speaking to TMZ Sports, the controversial internet personality said he's got a "real as f--k" $50 million offer that is being presented to McGregor's camp.

    "[Conor] looked at my DM on Instagram," Paul said of his invitation to the former UFC superstar. "But, we're talking to his team."

    Paul initially called out McGregor in a Dec. 14 Instagram video (warning: contains profanity) when he presented the $50 million offer and accused him of being "scared" to accept the deal.

    "You're ducking me because you don't wanna lose to a f--king YouTuber," Paul said. "You're 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer."

    The invitation to McGregor comes after Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced an exhibition fight against Paul's brother, Logan, that will take place on Feb. 20.

    Jake Paul is 2-0 in his professional boxing career. He most recently knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition match on Nov. 28.

    McGregor hasn't fought since defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January. Notorious is scheduled to make his return to the Octagon on Jan. 23 against Dustin Poirier.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Results: Sanchez knocks Fernandez out of the ring, prospects win

      Results: Sanchez knocks Fernandez out of the ring, prospects win
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Results: Sanchez knocks Fernandez out of the ring, prospects win

      Scott Christ
      via Bad Left Hook

      Callum Smith Eager to Prove the Doubters Wrong

      Smith has a chance against Canelo Alvarez to silence everyone

      Callum Smith Eager to Prove the Doubters Wrong
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Callum Smith Eager to Prove the Doubters Wrong

      Kelsey McCarson
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith Predictions

      B/R's Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith Predictions
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      B/R's Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith Predictions

      Kelsey McCarson
      via Bleacher Report

      Canelo Álvarez v Callum Smith: super middleweight title unification fight – live!

      Canelo Álvarez v Callum Smith: super middleweight title unification fight – live!
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Canelo Álvarez v Callum Smith: super middleweight title unification fight – live!

      Bryan Armen Graham
      via the Guardian