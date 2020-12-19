Jake Paul: Conor McGregor $50M Fight Offer Being Discussed with Notorious' Team

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Jake Paul is doing all that he can to entice Conor McGregor to a fight.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the controversial internet personality said he's got a "real as f--k" $50 million offer that is being presented to McGregor's camp.

"[Conor] looked at my DM on Instagram," Paul said of his invitation to the former UFC superstar. "But, we're talking to his team."

Paul initially called out McGregor in a Dec. 14 Instagram video (warning: contains profanity) when he presented the $50 million offer and accused him of being "scared" to accept the deal.

"You're ducking me because you don't wanna lose to a f--king YouTuber," Paul said. "You're 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer."

The invitation to McGregor comes after Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced an exhibition fight against Paul's brother, Logan, that will take place on Feb. 20.

Jake Paul is 2-0 in his professional boxing career. He most recently knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition match on Nov. 28.

McGregor hasn't fought since defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January. Notorious is scheduled to make his return to the Octagon on Jan. 23 against Dustin Poirier.