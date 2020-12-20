Week 15 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

1 of 5

Associated Press

Perhaps the biggest injury news coming out of Saturday was the announcement that New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas is going on injured reserve. Thomas hasn't been dominant in fantasy this season, but he's been a strong play recently when serving as Taysom Hill's security blanket.

Hill will be out in Week 15 as well—at least as the starter. The Saints plan to start Drew Brees, which should boost the points-per-reception (PPR) value of running back Alvin Kamara.

While Kamara is set to return to being a PPR machine, the New England Patriots are set to be without running back Damien Harris. This should boost the value of fellow Patriots back Sony Michel.

"He knows Damien is really playing well, and Sony is sort of waiting for an opportunity to show what he can do," Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Detroit Lions wideout Kenny Golladay and Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones have both been ruled out for Sunday. So has San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph will miss out for a second straight week with a foot injury. Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper is questionable after missing Week 14 with a neck injury.

The New York Giants may face Cleveland without quarterback Daniel Jones. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Giants will instead start backup Colt McCoy against his former team.

A complete injury report can be found at NFL.com.