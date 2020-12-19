Report: Magic Granted $3.7M Disabled Player Exception for Jonathan Isaac Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The NBA has granted the Orlando Magic a disabled player exception worth nearly $3.7 million as a result of the season-ending injury suffered by forward Jonathan Isaac, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Isaac suffered a torn ACL during the 2019-20 restart inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. It was later confirmed that Isaac would miss the entire 2020-21 campaign.

The Magic can now use the $3.7 million gained by the disabled player exception to sign a player to a one-year deal, trade for a player in the final year of their contract or claim a player in the final year of their contract off waivers.

Orlando selected Isaac with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Florida State, and he has made progress with each passing season.

Last season was Isaac's best to date, as he averaged a career-high 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists in 34 games, while also shooting a personal-best 47.0 percent from the field.

With Isaac out for the season, Orlando's depth is somewhat lacking at power forward behind starter Aaron Gordon.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Chuma Okeke is listed as the primary backup, but the 2019 first-round pick has yet to appear in an NBA game. He is followed by veteran Al-Farouq Aminu, who shot just 29.1 percent from the field in 18 games last season.

If a quality power forward becomes available at some point this season, the Magic would be wise to pursue him, especially since an injury to Gordon would put their frontcourt in a precarious position aside from center Nikola Vucevic.

The Magic have no obligation to use the exception and may not end up doing so, but having the option is a positive, especially during a season that promises to be somewhat uncertain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.