WWE SmackDown Ratings for TLC Go-Home Episode Down Due to FS1 Switch

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Ratings were down for Friday night's episode of SmackDown as expected since the show aired on FS1 rather than Fox because of the Pac-12 Championship Game between Oregon and USC.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 1.030 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast on FS1. That was down from last week's viewership of 2.206 million.



This week's SmackDown featured the final build before Sunday's TLC pay-per-view, including a main event segment featuring universal champion Roman Reigns and challenger Kevin Owens, who will square off in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match on Sunday.

The common thread throughout the show was Reigns having Jey Uso attack KO in order to prevent him from making it to TLC.

Despite that, Owens confronted Reigns to end the show. While KO initially got the jump on Uso, Uso and Reigns eventually overwhelmed Owens.

Reigns and Uso then buried Owens under tables, ladders and chairs, but once they got backstage, Owens emerged and declared he would beat Reigns at TLC "or die trying."

SmackDown also built to the SmackDown Women's Championship match between titleholder Sasha Banks and challenger Carmella. "The Untouchable" Carmella cut a strong promo about why she believed she would beat The Boss at TLC.

Banks interrupted and attacked Carmella, as well as her sommelier when he attempted to step in. Mella got the upper hand for the second week in a row, however, when she hit Sasha with a bottle of champagne.

Also on SmackDown, The Street Profits beat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Bayley defeated Bianca Belair after raking The EST's eyes, Otis beat Shinsuke Nakamura and The Riott Squad defeated Billie Kay and Tamina.

Next week's SmackDown will return to Fox, and it will feature fallout from Sunday's TLC pay-per-view event.

