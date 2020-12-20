Ranking the Chances for Every MLB Team to Land Michael Brantley in Free Agency

3 of 10

15. Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers selected Brantley in the seventh round of the 2005 draft and sent him to Cleveland as the player to be named later in the 2008 CC Sabathia blockbuster. They need to upgrade their lineup, but with a projected starting outfield of Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Avisail Garcia, the corner infield spots are a more logical area of focus.

14. San Francisco Giants

Can the Giants sell Brantley on the idea of contending sooner than expected? They finished 29-31 last season and have one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, but they may still be a couple of years from becoming a serious threat. His bat and veteran voice would go a long way, so perhaps they'd be willing to pay a premium.

13. Miami Marlins

The Marlins have an underrated outfield with Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Garrett Cooper projected to start and the high-upside Lewis Brinson, Harold Ramirez and Magneuris Sierra also vying for spots. A Dickerson-Cooper platoon would make sense if they wanted to pursue Brantley, but it remains to be seen how they're approaching the offseason after a surprise postseason trip.

12. New York Yankees

If the Yankees are ready to close the book on the Brett Gardner era, Brantley could fit as his replacement. However, that would mean once again pushing Clint Frazier out of a starting role after he earned an opportunity for regular playing time with a 149 OPS+ in 160 plate appearances. Then again, if DJ LeMahieu winds up signing elsewhere, Brantley would provide a similar offensive profile.

11. Minnesota Twins

The decision to non-tender Eddie Rosario does not mean the Twins are in the market for a left fielder. Instead, it saved a nice chunk of money and cleared a path for top prospect Alex Kirilloff after he made his MLB debut in the postseason. That said, Brantley could still fit on the roster in the DH role if the front office decides against re-signing the 40-year-old Nelson Cruz.

10. St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals will have some money to spend if they don't bring back Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, and they could certainly use some help at the plate. Dylan Carlson is on the cusp of stardom, while Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler are also part of the outfield mix. The underwhelming performance of that trio and Fowler's impending free agency after the 2021 season should be enough for them to at least kick the tires.

9. Philadelphia Phillies

Can Andrew McCutchen still man center field? He last played there every day in 2017, and the metrics (-13 DRS, -6.6 UZR/150) were ugly, but if the 34-year-old can provide passable defense, it would give the Phillies an opportunity to upgrade their third outfield spot. They are built to win now, and Brantley could be a fallback plan if they whiff on re-signing J.T. Realmuto.

8. Oakland Athletics

With a $16 million salary, Brantley would have been the second-highest-paid Athletics player in 2020. They still need to figure out the shortstop position and the back end of the bullpen, but left field is also a question mark with Robbie Grossman likely headed elsewhere on the open market. It would take spending beyond their comfort level, but Brantley would be a huge addition—and the opportunity to sign him away from the American League West-rival Astros can't be overlooked.