The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE TLC

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE TLC 2020 was the final big night on the WWE calendar, which meant it was the last opportunity for stars to make their mark on the year.

Nights like this set the stage for massive opportunities come WrestleMania season. A true winning performance could spark a career-defining run to The Grandest Stage of Them All, but a failure could see a Superstar missing out on WrestleMania 37 entirely.

Drew McIntyre walked into a war with one of the best in the business. AJ Styles wanted to hurt The Scottish Warrior using tables, ladders and chairs to win the WWE Championship. In the end, it was an unexpected figure who walked out of this angle looking better than ever before.

Sasha Banks had a tough battle with Carmella, a woman who had too much confidence to believe she could lose. They put on an inspired performance that especially showed that The Untouchable One is far better than many give her credit for.

The Hurt Business had one last chance at greatness. If Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin had lost to The New Day again, the group would have been out of contention. Instead, they brought everything to the fight and won clean against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Kevin Owens walked in with little chance beyond a miracle against Roman Reigns, but he had a plan to beat the odds. It wasn't enough, though, and Roman Reigns and Jey Uso ruined his opportunity.

In the end, this show was a winner on his own right, establishing just how talented the whole WWE roster is. But certain stars rose even further than others.