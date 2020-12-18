NHL, NHLPA Reach Tentative Deal on 56-Game 2020-21 Season

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NHL and NHL Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a 56-game season, first reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

An NHL Board of Governors call is expected to be scheduled while Friedman noted the NHLPA will host a conference call Friday night to review the proposal.

Renaud Lavoie of TVASports reported the season could begin as soon as Jan. 13 with all Canadian teams temporarily re-aligned into a single division. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and TSN noted health issues remain north of the border but the league believes it can reach an agreement with provinces by Monday.

If approved, the seven teams who did not qualify for the NHL bubble may be permitted to begin training camps by Dec. 30 with the remaining 24 clubs returning to camp a few days later on Jan. 3, but TSN's Frank Seravalli noted those dates are not concrete.

A number of NHL players and prospects remain on loan overseas and will need to return to their NHL markets including Philadelphia Flyers forward Michael Raffl, Detroit Red Wings goalie Calvin Pickard, Minnesota Wild rookie Marco Rossi and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton.

Additionally, many teams have sent eligible players to participate in the 2021 World Junior Championships, which run from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 and could conflict with training camp dates.

Top prospects and many current NHL players will represent their countries during the elite tournament with Chicago Blackhawks star Kirby Dach named captain of Team Canada.

Friedman reported there will be no proration of salaries and no exhibition games before the season begins.