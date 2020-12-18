    PNC Championship 2020: Top Practice Highlights from Father, Son Tournament

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2020

    Tiger Woods, right, watches as his son Charlie tees off on the 12th hole during a practice round of the Father Son Challenge golf tournament, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Golfers and their family members took the course ahead of the 2020 PNC Championship on Friday, with Charlie Woods once again taking the spotlight.

    The 11-year-old son of Tiger Woods continued flashing a beyond-his-years grasp of the game, getting pointers from Justin Thomas and Gary Player, among others.

    Tiger and Charlie Woods are set to tee off in the event Saturday at 11:48 a.m., along with Thomas and his father, Mike.

    "What I do find interesting: I think Tiger turned pro slightly before me or around the same time as me," Padraig Harrington said to reporters Friday after a pro-am round. "This is the first tournament I've ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he's not the star of the show.

    "He should note that himself. He ain't the star of the show this week. And that's very much among the players and the pros. We're all going down the range, and everybody is stopping to watch Charlie. 'Move out of the way, Tiger.' It is incredible the buzz it's created."

    The event, which features winners off past majors/the Tour Championship, is a best-ball format. Each player will hit their own ball and then choose the best of the pair to play.

