Florida's Keyontae Johnson Posts Video Message After Being in Coma in Hospital

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson posted a video to his Twitter account Friday thanking supporters for their well-wishes after he collapsed on the court in last Saturday's game against Florida State.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God. I know y'all have been sending out your prayers...and me and my parents are very grateful for the prayers that have been going out," Johnson said. "To all doctors and medical staff at Tallahassee Memorial and UF Shands, I just want to say thank you for all the support y'all gave me—especially the lady that was in the gym at Florida State.

"To my Gator nation and UF athletic family, I just want to thank you for the prayers y'all gave out to me. Go Gators."

Johnson remains hospitalized after collapsing in Saturday's 83-71 loss to the Seminoles. Details surrounding the reason behind Johnson's collapse remain unclear. He was briefly placed in a medically induced coma before recovering. Doctors consider him in stable condition.

Florida postponed four nonconference games in the aftermath of Johnson's collapse and is not due back on the court until Dec. 30 against Vanderbilt.