Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says He'll 'Absolutely' Get COVID-19 Vaccine When Available

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday he will get the COVID-19 vaccine when he is eligible to do so.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Jori Epstein of USA Today), the 78-year-old Jones said:

"Absolutely. Absolutely. I'm down the line, but of course I would [get it]. I'd want the deserved and the vulnerable to get it, and the ones that are obviously the neediest and the ones that we rely on the most to get it. We all want that.

"But to make the point that I believe so much the vaccine is the way out, I'm a big proponent of doing it yesterday."

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine began this week in the United States with high-risk health care workers the first to receive it.

The 2020 NFL season has been impacted significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many players and staff members have tested positive, and some games have been postponed.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the 2020 season and any other is the absence or limited number of fans.

Some teams haven't had fans attend games all season, while others have only allowed limited attendance.

The Cowboys fall in the latter category, although they have consistently hosted more fans than other teams, even seating 31,700 fans in the 80,000-person facility in November against the Steelers, per Epstein.

When asked how the Cowboys have worked within the confines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones said: "I actually think that when the dust settles that we are going to be standing tall in a very challenging and compromising year. We hope to have led all sport, but have all led individual entities within a sport. The Cowboys hope to have had the greatest attendance in the country."

While the Cowboys have seemingly done a solid job of navigating the COVID-19 landscape, it hasn't translated into a successful season on the field.

Thanks in large part to the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending injury, the Cowboys are just 4-9 and sit in last place in the NFC East.

Even so, the Cowboys aren't out of the divisional race, as they trail the 6-7 Washington Football Team by two games for the NFC East lead.