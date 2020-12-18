    49ers to Finish Season in Arizona After COVID-19 Restrictions Extended in CA

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2020

    San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
    Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers confirmed they will play the remainder of the 2020 season in Arizona after Santa Clara County extended its contact sports ban to Jan. 8.  

    The 49ers were already slated to play in Arizona through a Dec. 26 matchup against the Cardinals but will now continue their stay through their Jan. 3 regular-season finale. Santa Clara County has banned all contact sports as part of COVID-19 restrictions in the area since Nov. 28. 

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

