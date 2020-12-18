Report: Drew Brees Cleared to Play for Saints vs. Chiefs with Rib, Lung Injuries

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will reportedly return from rib and lung injuries to start Sunday's Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Brees has received medical clearance to play following a four-game absence and that the Saints believe he's "fully healthy."

The two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year was injured during New Orleans' Week 10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Jameis Winston replaced him in that contest, but the team pivoted to Taysom Hill as its starter for the past four games.

Hill, who's been used as a multifaceted playmaker over the past three years, brought a different element to the offense. His performance lent hope he's on track to take over as the franchise's next QB whenever Brees retires.

The 30-year-old BYU quarterback completed 82 of his 114 throws (71.9 percent) of his throws over the past four games with four touchdowns and two interceptions. The 6'2", 221-pounder added 209 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

Although he played well, there was never a doubt Brees would regain control of the offense once he returned to full strength.

The Texas native posted a 110.0 passer rating with 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions in nine appearances before the injuries.

The 41-year-old explained on Cox Sports Television (via ESPN's Mike Triplett) after last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles he was making progress but didn't want to return too early.

"Each week I feel better," he said. "I obviously have a plan in place as to the benchmarks that I need to hit in order to get to where I know that I can play and play effectively for this team. And all I can say is I'm close. There's a recovery element, there's a strength element. And I'll know when that time comes."

The Saints (10-3) have already clinched a playoff berth but they're still in a hotly contested battle with the Green Bay Packers (10-3), Los Angeles Rams (9-4) and Seattle Seahawks (9-4) for the top seed in the NFC, which is the only spot that receives a bye in this season's seven-team conference playoffs.

It's also possible Sunday's clash with the Chiefs could be a Super Bowl LV preview. Kansas City, the NFL's reigning champion, sits atop the AFC with a 12-1 record.