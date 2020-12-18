    Listen: Eminem Shouts Out Colin Kaepernick in 2 Songs on New Album

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2020

    FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. The U.S. Navy is investigating a video in which military work dogs attacked a
    Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

    Eminem gave a shout out to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick on two songs from his new album "Music To Be Murdered By - Side B," including "These Demons."

    "No cap, still riding with Colin," Eminem raps.

    Here's a look at the full song (NSFW: explicit lyrics):

    Eminem also referenced Kaepernick in the song "Black Magic."

    "But I ain't gonna stand for that s--t, like Kaep for the national anthem," he sings.

    Here's that complete performance alongside Skylar Grey (NSFW: explicit lyrics):

    Eminem previously referenced his support for Kaepernick's efforts toward social and racial justice in the 2017 song "Untouchable" and during a performance at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, which led to a message of thanks from Kaepernick (NSFW: explicit lyrics):

    Kaepernick jump-started the widespread movement to take a knee during the U.S. national anthem as a form of protest against racial injustice and police brutality in 2016.

