Listen: Eminem Shouts Out Colin Kaepernick in 2 Songs on New Album

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Eminem gave a shout out to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick on two songs from his new album "Music To Be Murdered By - Side B," including "These Demons."

"No cap, still riding with Colin," Eminem raps.

Here's a look at the full song (NSFW: explicit lyrics):

Eminem also referenced Kaepernick in the song "Black Magic."

"But I ain't gonna stand for that s--t, like Kaep for the national anthem," he sings.

Here's that complete performance alongside Skylar Grey (NSFW: explicit lyrics):

Eminem previously referenced his support for Kaepernick's efforts toward social and racial justice in the 2017 song "Untouchable" and during a performance at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, which led to a message of thanks from Kaepernick (NSFW: explicit lyrics):

Kaepernick jump-started the widespread movement to take a knee during the U.S. national anthem as a form of protest against racial injustice and police brutality in 2016.