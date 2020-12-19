Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE TLC 2020

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

With WWE's TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view almost upon us, wrestling fans have turned their attention to the possible heel and face turns that could take place Sunday night.

Any time WWE Creative books a champion and a challenger in a match wherein they both seemingly can't lose, what follows is typically lots of interference and a convoluted finish that protects everyone involved.

At TLC 2020, look for the likes of Sheamus, Nia Jax and even the returning Jimmy Uso to possibly make an impact on the show by turning on the WWE Universe.

Here are the most likely heel and face turns at Sunday's big event.

Sheamus

Drew McIntyre has been one of the top faces in wrestling in 2020, but over the past several weeks, he has been a terrible friend to Sheamus, leaving him to get jumped on multiple occasions, including a beatdown with a chair by AJ Styles on Monday's Raw.

At TLC, Sheamus should come down to the ring to protect McIntyre during his WWE Championship match against Styles by running off The Miz, John Morrison and Amos, allowing the champion to retain his title.

When the beaten and bruised McIntyre stands tall with the belt, Sheamus should then attack him from behind.

The WWE Universe will be so focused on everyone attacking McIntyre that Sheamus' arrival to thwart their advances would throw them off the scent of the heel turn. Then with one Brogue Kick, WWE will create a monster heel worthy of fighting for the world title.

Shayna Baszler

Lost in the storyline pitting Asuka and a mystery partner against the women's tag team champions is the animosity between Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. On Sunday, their partnership comes to an end when the Queen of Spades turns face, helping Asuka and her teammate win the titles.

Baszler is one of the most talented women on the roster, but she has not been booked properly since joining the main roster toward the start of the year. With a feud against Nia Jax being worthy of a non-title storyline and PPV match, it's time for Baszler to venture out on her own again.

With Nia Jax beating down their opponents, it should be Baszler who finally stands up to her partner, only to receive a stiff punch for her troubles. As a result, the former NXT women's champion should destroy Nia Jax and begin their storyline leading to the Royal Rumble.

Jimmy Uso

The pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman has been one of the highlights of WWE programming since they joined forces in the summer, but what makes the storyline work is Jey Uso's involvement.

At TLC, it will be Jey's brother, Jimmy, who interferes to help Reigns win his match.

Kevin Owens is one of the best all-around performers in wrestling history, but he is mistreated by WWE. Instead of giving him a major push, Owens was put in this position as a way to facilitate the heel turn of Jimmy Uso.

On Sunday, Owens will be one of the first performers to get an upper hand on Reigns since his heel turn. After disposing of Roman and Jey, Owens will be inches away from winning the title when Jimmy hits the ring and pushes over the ladder, sending Owens to the floor and securing the win for the Tribal Chief.

