Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for TLC 2020

1 of 8

The New Day vs. The Hurt Business

Q: In your opinion, who should win this match?

It would be cool for The Hurt Business to win. They've been one of the best factions in the quarantine era with elevated performances from everyone.

This can also augur a downward spiral for the Big E-less New Day after they lost to The Street Profits. Seeing Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods go through adversity would be different but a great way to do something creative with surefire stars.

Bonus Question

Q: WWE has not booked any ladder matches, tables matches or chairs matches for Sunday. Book one of each match with Superstars who are not on the card to make TLC more exciting.

Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro in a ladder match for the intercontinental title. Their NXT battles were legendary, and this would make sense given their breakup as a unit following Zayn's hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a tables match. Their Twitter banter and budding rivalry could reach an apex in such a match. It's probably better suited for a major PPV, but both wrestlers would put on a show.

Keith Lee vs. Sheamus: chairs match. Hoss fight with skilled wrestlers + violence = a seven-course meal of malevolence. Feed me more.