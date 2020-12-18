Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for TLC 2020

Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for TLC 2020December 18, 2020
- Randy Orton vs. The Fiend (Firefly Inferno match)
- Sasha Banks vs. Carmella (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Asuka and a mystery partner (Women's Tag Team Championship)
- The New Day vs. The Hurt Business (Raw Tag Team Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles (WWE Championship, TLC)
- Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Universal Championship, TLC)
- Graham "GSM" Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Phil Lindsey (PL) (@PhilDL616)
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs is set to take place Sunday and cap off the year with one final pay-per-view.
Here is a look at the card for the show, according to WWE.com:
Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff members think everything will go down. Here's our lineup of contributors:
Jeff J
The New Day vs. The Hurt Business
Q: In your opinion, who should win this match?
It would be cool for The Hurt Business to win. They've been one of the best factions in the quarantine era with elevated performances from everyone.
This can also augur a downward spiral for the Big E-less New Day after they lost to The Street Profits. Seeing Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods go through adversity would be different but a great way to do something creative with surefire stars.
Bonus Question
Q: WWE has not booked any ladder matches, tables matches or chairs matches for Sunday. Book one of each match with Superstars who are not on the card to make TLC more exciting.
Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro in a ladder match for the intercontinental title. Their NXT battles were legendary, and this would make sense given their breakup as a unit following Zayn's hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a tables match. Their Twitter banter and budding rivalry could reach an apex in such a match. It's probably better suited for a major PPV, but both wrestlers would put on a show.
Keith Lee vs. Sheamus: chairs match. Hoss fight with skilled wrestlers + violence = a seven-course meal of malevolence. Feed me more.
Erik Beaston
Asuka and X vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
Q: If you had booking power, who would you have replace Lana in this match?
Sonya Deville. The Pride Fighter had a banner year in 2020 before her Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam. A hot return, in a tag title match that features fellow MMA alumna Baszler, would be the perfect way to reintroduce her. Plus, it could set up the rekindling of the Mandy Rose feud via a match against her and Dana Brooke.
Bonus Question
Q: WWE has not booked any ladder matches, tables matches or chairs matches for Sunday. Book one of each match with Superstars who are not on the card to make TLC more exciting.
Ladder match for the United States Championship: Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Lashley. After losing consecutive matches to Lashley, Hardy looks to avenge his defeats, win the U.S. title and do so in a match he helped make famous.
Six-man tag team tables match: Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio and Murphy vs. King Corbin, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake. The relatively new feud writes its latest chapter as Corbin and The Knights of the Lone Wolf build credibility as a force on Friday nights.
Chairs match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley. We have seen Bayley inflict damage with a chair over the course of 2020, and she would look to thwart Belair's momentum in a match between two of SmackDown's more talented women.
Anthony Mango
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
Q: Since this is a TLC match, Reigns can legally have Jey Uso interfere. Who would you like to see come to Owens' rescue to even the odds?
Daniel Bryan makes the most sense. He's had interactions with Uso, would stand up for what's right and it would act as him answering Owens' request for them to start a tag team.
Bryan can then move out of the Intercontinental Championship picture and focus on fighting Reigns for the universal title instead.
Bonus Question
Q: WWE has not booked any ladder matches, tables matches or chairs matches for Sunday. Book one of each match with Superstars who are not on the card to make TLC more exciting.
None of these should happen, but let's try this out. Bobby Lashley against Riddle for the United States title in a tables match for no reason other than to get it on the card.
Sheamus and Keith Lee against The Miz and John Morrison in a chairs match since The Celtic Warrior was assaulted with a chair on Monday's Raw and could get his revenge.
Finally, a ladder match with Sami Zayn against Big E or Otis so the intercontinental champion can't retain the title by count-out. Or, alternatively, book three straight matches for the 24/7 title and get it over within moments to showcase all three match types.
Donald Wood
Randy Orton vs. The Fiend
Q: If this feud is going to continue after TLC, who should win Sunday? Why would they be the best choice?
With the Royal Rumble a month away and the notoriously slow winter holiday period approaching, the red brand could easily lean on the feud between The Fiend and Randy Orton to convince fans to tune into Raw.
Raw will still need to be three hours long despite most of the focus after TLC shifting to the Royal Rumble, which could result in Orton vs. Wyatt fighting in every type of stipulation match.
Don't be shocked to see The Fiend squaring off against his old foe in a Miracle on the 34th Street fight.
Bonus Question
Q: WWE has not booked any ladder matches, tables matches or chairs matches for Sunday. Book one of each match with Superstars who are not on the card to make TLC more exciting.
Big E vs. Sami Zayn in a tables match. Both Big E and Zayn have been wonderful in their respective roles and have meshed well.
Put them in a tables match, and the comedic genius of Zayn trying to escape while Big E tries to chase him down would result in an unforgettable battle.
Graham Matthews
Sasha Banks vs. Carmella
Q: What is your opinion of Carmella since undergoing a slight change in character? Is it better or worse?
I don't think Carmella needed to be repackaged in the first place. Nor do I think this character makes her that much more interesting. But she has been doing well in her new role throughout her rivalry with Sasha Banks.
I suppose it's better than bringing her back with her original gimmick and instantly putting her in the title mix. Carmella has always been a natural heel.
Bonus Question
Q:WWE has not booked any ladder matches, tables matches or chairs matches for Sunday. Book one of each match with Superstars who are not on the card to make TLC more exciting.
Tag team ladder matches are always fun, so I say The Street Profits should defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in one.
Bayley vs. Belair would be a fun tables match that would prevent the loser from getting pinned and progress their feud nicely.
Finally, I'd give the chairs match to either Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali, King Corbin vs. Rey Mysterio or Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle for the United States Championship.
Phil Lindsey
Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles
Q: On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate McIntyre as WWE champion?
I would rate McIntyre's reign as an eight out of 10. He has been refreshing as a confident and competent babyface champion. He's probably the best champion since Kingston lost the title last year.
To add to that, he's so likable, and his entrance with the kilt and sword works well for him. This is his best work with the company, for sure.
Bonus Question
Q: WWE has not booked any ladder matches, tables matches or chairs matches for Sunday. Book one of each match with Superstars who are not on the card to make TLC more exciting.
If Lana didn't get hurt, it would have made a lot of sense to make the women's tag title match a tables match because of Nia Jax putting her through one every week.
The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode could have made for an interesting ladder match if they wanted to get the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the card. Tag team wrestling seems to lend itself well to that stipulation, and the Profits have shone in a ladder match in the past.
Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso in a chairs match would have worked as well. Uso has beaten down the former WWE champion with a steel chair recently, so this would be a fitting way for Bryan to exact revenge.
Chris Mueller
Randy Orton vs. The Fiend
Q: If this feud is going to continue after TLC, who should win Sunday? Why would they be the best choice?
If the feud is to continue, Orton winning makes the most sense. With The Fiend, any victory he gets should be followed by that person taking a little time off to sell how dangerous Wyatt's alter ego is.
If The Viper wins, The Fiend can simply regroup and try a different tactic. The beauty of his character is wins and losses mean little in the grand scheme of things.
Bonus Question
Q: WWE has not booked any ladder matches, tables matches or chairs matches for Sunday. Book one of each match with Superstars who are not on the card to make TLC more exciting.
Big E vs. Zayn in a tables match for the U.S. title would have produced a great performance from both men.
For a ladder match, The Street Profits taking on Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler could have stolen the show.
With a chairs match, the only option that makes sense is Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso. They have used chairs against each other previously, and it almost felt like WWE was building to this match.
Predictions
- Orton vs. The Fiend (JJ, EB, AM, GM, DW, PL CM)
- McIntyre (JJ, EB, AM, GM, DW, PL, CM) vs. Styles
- Asuka and X (GM, DW, CM) vs. Baszler and Jax (JJ, EB, AM, PL)
- Reigns (JJ, EB, AM, GM, DW, PL, CM) vs. Owens
- Banks (JJ, EB, AM, GM, DW, PL, CM) vs. Carmella
- The New Day vs. The Hurt Business (JJ, EB, AM GM, DW, PL, CM)
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices.