Daily Fantasy Football Week 15: Top Picks, Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuel

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Top Pick: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($6,600 DraftKings; $7,900 FanDuel)

Brady has been a bit inconsistent this season, which has led to some down fantasy weeks. That includes Week 14, when he passed for 196 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Minnesota Vikings. But he still has the potential to put up big numbers when he has favorable matchups.

The Bucs are taking on the Atlanta Falcons two of the next three weeks, with the first matchup coming Sunday. The Falcons not only have a beatable passing defense (they rank 30th in the NFL with 281.8 passing yards allowed per game), but they also have an offense that may keep up with the Buccaneers, who could be forced to throw more than they did a week ago, when Brady attempted a season-low 23 passes.

Tampa Bay has the offensive weapons to exploit Atlanta's secondary, and the veteran signal-caller should capitalize for a big day, making him one of the top options in Week 15.

Value Play: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles ($5,900 DraftKings; $6,900 FanDuel)

Hurts will be making only his second career NFL start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but the potential is there for the rookie to have a huge game.

Last week, he passed for 167 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 106 yards in the Eagles' upset win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles and Cardinals are both making a push for the playoffs, and each has an offense capable of putting up a lot of yardage and points.

Hurts should have no trouble having a standout fantasy day, especially if he continues to be a big part of Philadelphia's running game, and don't be surprised if he gets into the end zone on the ground for the first time.