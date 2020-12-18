3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 15 Loss

0 of 3

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

For the second year in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders are having trouble finishing the season off. And just like 2019, it may be costing them their chances of returning to the playoffs.

On Thursday night, the Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 in overtime at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It was Las Vegas' fourth loss in its past five games and has now fallen to 7-7.

Last season, the Raiders started 6-4, then lost five of their last six games and missed the playoffs. They started 6-3 in 2020, then lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. That started their recent skid (during which their only victory came against the winless New York Jets in Week 13), and it may lead to them again extending their postseason drought of four years.

Las Vegas took a 27-24 lead courtesy of a 23-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson with 3 minutes, 18 seconds to go in overtime. However, Los Angeles then drove down the field and won the game on a one-yard touchdown run by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

Here are three takeaways from the Raiders' loss on Thursday night.