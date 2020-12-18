WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 18

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

On the road to WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2020, the final stop was the December 18 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. This show, airing for the rare time on FS1, promised an impressive event ahead of the last big pay-per-view of the WWE year.

The Street Profits have been unstoppable as tag team champions, holding the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championship combined for 289 days as of this SmackDown. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode had plans to finally unseat Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford in the main event.

Bianca Belair has been a thorn in Bayley's side since WWE Survivor Series. The Role Model had a plan to teach a lesson to The EST in a battle of the present and future of the women's division.

Carmella announced she would hold a Champagne Toast ahead of her match with Sasha Banks at WWE TLC, basking in the certainty she would walk out as the new SmackDown women's champion.

After feeling slighted by the "biased" Slammy Awards, Sami Zayn decided it was time to create his own annual award show: the Sami Awards. He presented his year-end successes for the world.

This show had so much going for it, and it was all up to WWE to let the talent shine through on the go-home show for TLC.