Power Ranking Drew McIntyre's Matches from Every WWE PPV in 2020

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

While 2020 has been a tough year for many, one man has made the most of a unique opportunity. Drew McIntyre has had the greatest 12 months of his career, winning two WWE Championships and holding the title for the majority of the past year.

No one has had a year like The Scottish Warrior. At the start of 2020, he was considered a solid performer just waiting for his shot. But he has become one of the biggest wrestlers in WWE, rivaling even the standing of Roman Reigns.

His work on pay-per-views in particular has been spectacular. He had some of the best matches of the year, even without a crowd, against some of the best in the business. His work with Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley and others are some of the best matches those wrestlers have had.

The Scot may be the wrestler of the year (certainly for WWE) and looking back at his matches gives a strong perspective of why he had such a special run.

From his win in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match to his TLC fight with AJ Styles on Sunday, this is a full power ranking of McIntyre's PPV matches in 2020.