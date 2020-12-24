    George Kittle to Return from Injury for 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 16

    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will return from a foot injury to play in Saturday's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals

    Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the news Thursday but noted Kittle will be on a "pitch count."

    It's been an injury-filled season for the 27-year-old, who was placed on injured reserve after breaking a bone in his foot in Week 8. He also dealt with a knee injury that cost him two games earlier in the year.

    Despite the setback, Kittle remained focused on getting back onto the field as soon as possible.

    "When I first got hurt, my mindset was that I'll be back," he said in early December, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. "And I'm going to continue to keep that mindset because I definitely feel like I'm going to be on the field here sooner than later."

    The Iowa product remains an elite player at his position, totaling 37 catches for 474 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season. 

    He's been one of the top tight ends in the NFL since 2018, totaling at least 85 catches, 1,000 receiving yards and five scores in each of the last two seasons. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2019.

    Veteran Jordan Reed has handled more snaps with Kittle unavailable, but the 49ers are much better with the playmaker on the field.

