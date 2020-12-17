Donovan Mitchell Donating Up to $200k in 'A Shoe for Change' Sales to Louisville

Photo credit: Adidas

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is using sales from his exclusive D.O.N. Issue #2 x Louisville sneaker to help fund initiatives at his alma mater, Louisville.

According to John Karman III of UL News, all proceeds from the shoe sales up to $200,000 will go to scholarships and other initiatives in a program deemed "A Shoe for Change."

The shoes will be for sale Thursday for $100 each.

Mitchell is working with adidas and the university's Office of Diversity and Equity to determine which programs deserve additional funding.

The NBA All-Star discussed why this is an important program for him:

"With my mom being a teacher and based on the values she taught me from a young age, I have always understood the importance of education, which is why adidas and I worked with my alma mater, the University of Louisville, to ensure proceeds from the Louisville colorway of D.O.N. Issue #2 would fund scholarships to support Black students. I am passionate about giving back, so having the opportunity to support the Louisville community, a place that helped shape me, is really special and it’s great my friend and champion for equality, Angel McCoughtry, is supporting these efforts as well.'

Both the men's and women's basketball teams will wear Mitchell's shoes in their upcoming games, with Las Vegas Aces star and fellow Louisville alum Angel McCoughtry also supporting the efforts.