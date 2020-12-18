Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat ProjectionsDecember 18, 2020
A good matchup can turn a solid player into a spectacular one.
With the fantasy football world barreling through the playoffs in Week 15, a spectacular stat line can have leaguewide implications on the championship race.
So, after ranking the top plays at all the offensive spots, we'll spotlight the player with the most favorable matchup and project their potential output.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CAR)
2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at NO)
3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. JAX)
4. Josh Allen, BUF (at DEN)
5. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. PHI)
6. Deshaun Watson, HOU (at IND)
7. Russell Wilson, SEA (at WAS)
8. Tom Brady, TB (at ATL)
9. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. DET)
10. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at ARI)
Best Matchup: Tom Brady at Atlanta Falcons
Eight different quarterbacks have thrown multiple touchdown passes against Atlanta, fantasy football's most generous defense for signal-callers, per Yahoo. That list includes the likes of Nick Foles, Drew Lock and Taysom Hill.
Tom Brady should have a field day.
The 43-year-old can be hit or miss, but he still offers home run potential every time out. Two games back, he put up 345 yards and three scores; two games before that, it was another 341 yards and three touchdowns.
It'll be disappointing if Brady can't author his fifth 300-yard effort of the season.
Projected stats: 308 passing yards, three touchdowns
Running Back
Top 20
1. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. DET)
2. Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. CHI)
3. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. CAR)
4. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. KC)
5. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. HOU)
6. Nick Chubb, CLE (at NYG)
7. Cam Akers, LAR (vs. NYJ)
8. Miles Sanders, PHI (at ARI)
9. David Montgomery, CHI (at MIN)
10. James Robinson, JAX (at BAL)
11. Mike Davis, CAR (at GB)
12. Chris Carson, SEA (at WAS)
13. D'Andre Swift, DET (at TEN)
14. J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. SEA)
15. Kenyan Drake, ARI (vs. PHI)
16. Wayne Gallman, NYG (vs. CLE)
17. J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. JAX)
18. Raheem Mostert, SF (at DAL)
19. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. SF)
20. Kareem Hunt, CLE (at NYG)
Best Matchup: Derrick Henry vs. Detroit Lions
Fireworks fans should snag a front-row seat when Derrick Henry locks horns with the Lions. Enormous numbers could be coming early and often.
The Lions allow more fantasy points to the position than anyone, while the Titans star has outscored all fantasy running backs not named Dalvin Cook, per FantasyPros. It seems impossible to set the bar too high here.
Henry just recorded his second 200-yard, two-score effort of 2020. Two games prior, he reeled off 178 rushing yards and three scores. Another huge total feels inevitable.
Projected stats: 181 rushing yards, two touchdowns
Wide Receiver
Top 20
1. Davante Adams, GB (vs. CAR)
2. Tyreek Hill, KC (at NO)
3. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at DEN)
4. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. PHI)
5. Julio Jones, ATL (vs. TB)
6. DK Metcalf, SEA (at WAS)
7. Allen Robinson II, CHI (at MIN)
8. Robert Woods, LAR (vs. NYJ)
9. A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. DET)
10. Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. TB)
11. Michael Thomas, NO (vs. KC)
12. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at DAL)
13. Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. CHI)
14. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. CHI)
15. Robby Anderson, CAR (at GB)
16. Mike Evans, TB (at ATL)
17. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. NYJ)
18. Brandin Cooks, HOU (at IND)
19. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. SEA)
20. Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. SF)
Best Matchup: Allen Robinson II at Minnesota Vikings
Consistency should be impossible for Allen Robinson II to find as long as he's catching passes from Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky. And yet, through 14 weeks of the 2020 season, he is WR11 in standard leagues and WR7 in points-per-reception leagues, per FantasyPros.
Sometimes talent can overcome less than ideal circumstances, and the Chicago Bears man clearly has an abundance of it.
The 27-year-old also has an excellent matchup for Week 15, as the Vikings have allowed the third-most fantasy points to the position. Minnesota has had trouble keeping pass-catchers out of the end zone (26 touchdown passes allowed, tied for fifth-most), and Robinson has three scores to show for his last three outings. He has a great chance to make it four in four.
Projected stats: 114 receiving yards, one touchdown
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (at NO)
2. T.J. Hockenson, DET (at TEN)
3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. JAX)
4. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at ARI)
5. Eric Ebron, PIT (at CIN)
6. Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. CAR)
7. Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. SEA)
8. Rob Gronkowski, TB (at ATL)
9. Noah Fant, DEN (vs. BUF)
10. Cole Kmet, CHI (at MIN)
Best Matchup: Eric Ebron at Cincinnati Bengals
The tight end spot is basically a guessing game for everyone not named Travis Kelce or Darren Waller, so the significance of a favorable matchup is magnified.
That's great news for those rostering Eric Ebron of the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Cincinnati has surrendered the third-most fantasy points to the position.
The 27-year-old might be one of "the others" at the position, but he's capable of performing like an elite. He's had six games with at least 50 receiving yards or a receiving touchdown, and he should make that seven on Monday night.
Projected stats: 48 receiving yards, one touchdown