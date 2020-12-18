Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

1 of 4

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Top 10

1. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CAR)

2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at NO)

3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. JAX)

4. Josh Allen, BUF (at DEN)

5. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. PHI)

6. Deshaun Watson, HOU (at IND)

7. Russell Wilson, SEA (at WAS)

8. Tom Brady, TB (at ATL)

9. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. DET)

10. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at ARI)

Best Matchup: Tom Brady at Atlanta Falcons



Eight different quarterbacks have thrown multiple touchdown passes against Atlanta, fantasy football's most generous defense for signal-callers, per Yahoo. That list includes the likes of Nick Foles, Drew Lock and Taysom Hill.

Tom Brady should have a field day.

The 43-year-old can be hit or miss, but he still offers home run potential every time out. Two games back, he put up 345 yards and three scores; two games before that, it was another 341 yards and three touchdowns.

It'll be disappointing if Brady can't author his fifth 300-yard effort of the season.

Projected stats: 308 passing yards, three touchdowns

