Report: Christian McCaffrey out for Panthers vs. Packers Because of Quad Injury

After being listed as doubtful for Saturday night's game against the Green Bay Packers with a quad injury, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter noted that McCaffrey still wants to play this season despite there being only two games left for Carolina after Saturday.

McCaffrey has been unable to stay on the field for any considerable length of time in 2020. He missed six games due to a high ankle sprain suffered in Carolina's Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his first game back against the Kansas City Chiefs, the 24-year-old injured his shoulder. That caused him to miss the next four games, and while he had been on track to return Saturday, a quad injury derailed those plans.

When McCaffrey has been able to play, he's struggled to attain the level he did in the previous two years. In just three games this season, the 2019 Pro Bowler is averaging 3.8 yards per carry, his lowest total since he was a rookie. His 4.9 yards per touch is on pace to be the lowest average of his career as well.

His extended absences this season have allowed the Panthers to get acclimated to playing without him, though, and Mike Davis has been effective as the lead running back with 555 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 13 games, including 10 starts. Carolina's offense runs much better with McCaffrey in the lineup, though.

Davis will continue to receive the bulk of the carries, with Rodney Smith as the No. 2 guy for head coach Matt Rhule against Green Bay.