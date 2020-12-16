    Sting Confronts Team Taz During Appearance on AEW Dynamite

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2020

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - WWE Superstar Sting makes his first ever WrestleMania appearance at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Santa Clara, CA. WrestleMania broke the Levi’s Stadium attendance record at 76,976 fans from all 50 states and 40 countries. (Don Feria/AP Images for WWE)
    Don Feria/Associated Press

    Sting provided another hint at what's to come from the legendary star Wednesday night on Dynamite.

    Team Taz was standing on the stage following Cody Rhodes' victory over Angelico and threatened to attack the former AEW TNT champion. That brought out Sting, who sent a clear message without saying anything:

    Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso reported Dec. 8 that AEW was looking to possibly get the WWE Hall of Famer back in the ring. Cinematic matches and big tag team bouts were referenced as the easiest ways to manage the workload for the 61-year-old.

    It looks as though the promotion is slowly building toward the latter route.

    During last week's edition of Dynamite, Sting told Cody that he'd be seeing him around. That seemed to hint at a possible encounter with Cody.

    Instead, Sting might be aligning with The American Nightmare.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    On one side, you'd have Team Taz (Brian Cage, Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs); standing on the other would be Sting, Cody and Darby Allin.

    That would be a massive match, and the two-week New Year's Smash event is right around the corner. The first night is Dec. 30 before the conclusion Jan. 6. AEW could really ring in the new year right if it can hype up The Icon's return to the squared circle.

