Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith: Bleacher Report Staff Predictions

Canelo Alvarez is making a big mistake by fighting 168-pound titleholder Callum Smith on such short notice this weekend, but because boxing is so broken and quite predictable, he won't be made to pay for it in any significant way.

Here's how I think the fight will go down. Smith's length and clever boxing ability, augmented by his significant power, will keep Alvarez limited in terms of offense. Alvarez is a great counterpuncher, but Smith won't give him many chances to do significant damage.

The fight will look much like Alvarez's win over light heavyweight Sergey Kovalev, except that Alvarez will appear even less busy than he did in the first half of that fight and the knockout will never come in the second half against Smith as it did against the Russian.

Unlike Kovalev, Smith is in his prime fighting years right now. He'll be way more dangerous all night than the aging Russian was, and Alvarez will be forced to respect the inherent danger of facing the larger man this time around.

Judges will have their hands full, except that they'll give the A-side Alvarez the benefit of the doubt in every close round.

By the end of 12 rounds, most sober-minded and reasonable people will think Smith deserves the nod in the fight only to see Alvarez awarded the split-decision victory because he's the way more popular fighter.

This kind of thing happens all the time in boxing, and it's not likely to change anytime soon.

I predict Alvarez wins the fight on the scorecards but looks bad enough in the bout to admit (at least to himself) that maybe he isn't a super middleweight after all.

Alvarez via split decision