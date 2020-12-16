Texans May Have Violated COVID-19 Protocols at Deshaun Watson's Restaurant

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Members of the Houston Texans may have violated the NFL's COVID-19 health and safety protocols when they celebrated the opening of a Lefty's Cheesesteak franchise, of which Deshaun Watson is a minority owner.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop noted that Brandin Cooks, Tytus Howard, Duke Johnson, Roderick Johnson and Laremy Tunsil were on hand to support Watson:

Barshop also cited language in the NFL's protocols that prohibits more than three individuals meeting outside of a team facility.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy provided a statement to Barshop: "We are aware of the event but will decline further comment."

Watson maintained those present all followed general social distancing guidelines and that he felt it "wasn't really an event."

According to Eater's Amy McCarthy, the location of the restaurant is less than half a mile away from NRG Stadium in Houston. A press release ahead of the opening hyped that Watson would be a "regular fixture at the restaurant, hosting charity events and making appearances."

In November, the NFL required all 32 teams to follow the rules of its intensive protocol. In addition to requiring players and coaches to wear masks at all times at team facilities, limitations were placed on the level of interpersonal contact in and out of the facility.

The league has issued fines and taken away draft picks from teams that were found to have violated COVID-19 protocols.