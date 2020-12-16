WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 16

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The December 16 edition of WWE NXT felt big, built on the back of the holidays rapidly approaching. WWE NXT promised NXT New Year's Evil on January 6, but first that card had to be set up.

The big match of this show was a No. 1 contender bout. After both claiming a shot at the NXT champion Finn Balor, Pete Dunne and Kyle O'Reilly fought once again, this time for a main event spot at the post-New Year's show.

Two future title contenders and former champions went to war in another big match as Rhea Ripley challenged Toni Storm. It would not the first time these two fought, but their attitudes have changed since they battled for the NXT UK Championship.

Karrion Kross made a surprise return to action after warning of his arrival at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. No one was ready for the emphatic statement he made by injuring Damian Priest. This week, he stepped back in an NXT ring.

Because of Kross' vicious attack, Leon Ruff was left without a partner until Kushida stepped up. Ruff and Kushida were set to work together to take on the new alliance of Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory.

The black-and-gold brand wanted to set up fireworks to come, and some of the best NXT talent in the world went to war for big opportunities in 2021.