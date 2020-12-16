    NCAA Grants Waiver to Provide Transfers with Immediate Eligibility amid COVID-19

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2020

    FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    The NCAA announced Wednesday that all transfers in Division I sports will be eligible to immediately play for their new team this season:

    Division I student-athletes are usually required to sit out a season after transferring unless they receive a waiver from the NCAA. 

    The decision comes amid the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic with significant schedule adjustments in all collegiate sports.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

