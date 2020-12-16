NCAA Grants Waiver to Provide Transfers with Immediate Eligibility amid COVID-19

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The NCAA announced Wednesday that all transfers in Division I sports will be eligible to immediately play for their new team this season:

Division I student-athletes are usually required to sit out a season after transferring unless they receive a waiver from the NCAA.

The decision comes amid the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic with significant schedule adjustments in all collegiate sports.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

